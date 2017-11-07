News

Greatest dangers of the Cap Hwy revealed

TWO STAR ROAD: The Capricorn Highway has been issued with a dire crash safety rating.
TWO STAR ROAD: The Capricorn Highway has been issued with a dire crash safety rating. Contributed
Steph Allen
by

MOTORING body RACQ has revealed the most dangerous stretches of road on the Capricorn Hwy.

The most dangerous sections of the highway include the stretch from Duaringa to outside Gogango, outside Gogango to Westwood, Wycarbah's roads, Stanwell's roads, and the A4 from Gracemere to Rockhampton.

TWO STAR ROAD: The Capricorn Highway has been issued with a dire crash safety rating.
TWO STAR ROAD: The Capricorn Highway has been issued with a dire crash safety rating. Contributed

The motoring body labelled these stretches as having the highest risk for head-on, run off-road, and intersection crashes, and are areas with high-speed undivided roads with narrow shoulders and hazards such as trees located close to the roadside.

Yesterday, the state's peak motoring body called on all political parties to commit funding to upgrading the Capricorn Hwy after more than a third of the stretch failed the safety test.

More than 570km of highway design was assessed by RACQ engineers who determined it had a poor 2-star rating and was a high risk to motorists of head-on, run off-road and intersection crashes.

Intersections are also cited by RACQ to contribute to potential crashes, especially when they have no protected right-turn lanes.

TWO STAR ROAD: The Capricorn Highway has been issued with a dire crash safety rating.
TWO STAR ROAD: The Capricorn Highway has been issued with a dire crash safety rating. Contributed

Facebook users are firing up about the poor conditions of the "goat track” highway.

A user has commented on the Morning Bulletin's post that the current condition of the highway is "absolutely disgraceful” and that the Federal election's "promise was dual lanes from Gracemere to Yeppen roundabout. 2 years later nothing has happened. Nothing will happen.”

Other Facebook users have commented that the government "can't even fix a pot hole let alone a km of road”, that it is "about bloody time”, that the highway is a "highway to help or hell” and that "if an area if broken fix it & change it”.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Strelow fallout: Council update and pollies give feedback

Strelow fallout: Council update and pollies give feedback

Mixed reactions to Margaret Strelow is running as an independent.

Rocky star leads way as Qld Country book NRC finals berth

Queensland Country captain Duncan Paia'aua kicks ahead during the NRC semi-final against the Fijian Drua.

Paia'aua scores twice in team's big semi win over Fijian Drua

Teams in winning touch at Red Rooster Junior Carnival

FINALS THRILLER: Savanah Austin and her Crushers under-10 girls teammates featured in one of the most exciting grand finals at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in Rockhampton at the weekend.

Under-10 girls grand final one of the weekend highlights

Is this Rocky's most inspiring teenager?

Thomas Byrne will graduate from Rockhampton State High School. Thomas is in a wheelchair as he has congenital muscular dystrophy. Thomas is a vice Captain at Rocky High. Next week at the awards night he will receive 8 awards.

Year 12 student a positive role model for peers

Local Partners