Greatest dangers of the Cap Hwy revealed

MOTORING body RACQ has revealed the most dangerous stretches of road on the Capricorn Hwy.

The most dangerous sections of the highway include the stretch from Duaringa to outside Gogango, outside Gogango to Westwood, Wycarbah's roads, Stanwell's roads, and the A4 from Gracemere to Rockhampton.

The motoring body labelled these stretches as having the highest risk for head-on, run off-road, and intersection crashes, and are areas with high-speed undivided roads with narrow shoulders and hazards such as trees located close to the roadside.

Yesterday, the state's peak motoring body called on all political parties to commit funding to upgrading the Capricorn Hwy after more than a third of the stretch failed the safety test.

More than 570km of highway design was assessed by RACQ engineers who determined it had a poor 2-star rating and was a high risk to motorists of head-on, run off-road and intersection crashes.

Intersections are also cited by RACQ to contribute to potential crashes, especially when they have no protected right-turn lanes.

Facebook users are firing up about the poor conditions of the "goat track” highway.

A user has commented on the Morning Bulletin's post that the current condition of the highway is "absolutely disgraceful” and that the Federal election's "promise was dual lanes from Gracemere to Yeppen roundabout. 2 years later nothing has happened. Nothing will happen.”

Other Facebook users have commented that the government "can't even fix a pot hole let alone a km of road”, that it is "about bloody time”, that the highway is a "highway to help or hell” and that "if an area if broken fix it & change it”.