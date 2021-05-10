Menu
Lisa Curry has posted on Instagram on the first Mother's Day without her daughter Jaimi.
News

‘Greatest gift’: Lisa Curry’s moving Mother’s Day tribute

by Evin Priest
10th May 2021 6:06 AM
Lisa Curry's first Mother's Day without daughter Jaimi has prompted a heartbreaking post on social media from the grieving Olympian.

Jaimi Kenny died in September, aged 33, following an undisclosed illness.

She was the eldest daughter of Ms Curry and former Ironman Grant Kenny.

On Sunday, Ms Curry posted a photo on Instagram with a caption, reading, "The greatest gift … being a mother."

She wrote the message alongside several heart emojis, as well as a crying face and an angel emoji.


Ms Curry last month posted on social media that it was devastating how "greatly that life goes on" without her daughter.

"My brain has thoughts and conversations that my mouth can't say," Ms Curry wrote.

"It's hard to talk about the pain and fear that is felt daily … life goes on.

Jaimi Kenny with mum Lisa Curry.
"People say you get stronger … you don't. You just learn to hide it better.

"It saddens me greatly that life goes on without Jaimi, constantly stopping to remember that she's not here, that she didn't see little Taj. So many beautiful moments that she would have loved.

"But we still include her in everything we do."

 

