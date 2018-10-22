Green, Gardiner score doubles at Yeppoon enduro-x

UP AND OVER: 85cc rider Jackson Horley negotiates one of the obstacles on the track at the 2018 Chauvel Industrial Services Yeppoon Enduro-X on Saturday.

UP AND OVER: 85cc rider Jackson Horley negotiates one of the obstacles on the track at the 2018 Chauvel Industrial Services Yeppoon Enduro-X on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK201018aendurox

ENDURO-X: Joshua Green reigned supreme at the 2018 Chauvel Industrial Services Yeppoon Enduro-X on Saturday.

The Yamaha rider won the pro class before edging Mitch Harper to take out a hotly contested men's top 10 shootout.

International off-road racer Jessica Gardiner also scored a double, winning the ladies class and the women's shootout.

Hundreds of spectators filed into the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's headquarters to lap up the thrills and spills as about 70 riders were tested by a variety of man-made obstacles.

Club president Paul Warr said the event was a success once again.

"The riders loved the track this year and everyone went home really, really happy,” he said.

"Racing was close in all classes and we had some great feedback from not only the local riders but the interstate riders as well.

"Gate takings were well and truly up on last year, we probably had 30 per cent more people.”

Green, who has been racing professionally for 10 years, enjoyed similar success at this event last year and was happy to get on board again.

"For me it's the end of my season and this is just a fun event for me. I race all year so it's kind of pressure off,” he said.

"There's really good people up here and it's a nice area so it's a good week to come and chill out and I really enjoy it.”

Green said the enduro-x could present all manner of challenges, particularly if things weren't going your way.

"All of it can bring you unstuck pretty easily so it's pretty much a race against yourself, just trying to get everything right,” he said.

