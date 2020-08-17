Green grass and record prices put a smile on grazier’s faces

Rocky Feed and Seed co-owners brothers John and Todd Lynch pictured in August 2018, with stacks of hay when the drought was taking hold.

RECORD cattle prices have been reported and the grass is green around Central Queensland as graziers feel the easing of the drought.

At the forefront of chatting with farmers from around the region is co-owner of Rocky Feed and Seed Todd Lynch.

The Morning Bulletin spoke with Mr Lynch in August 2018 and at the time the business was going through 40 tonnes of lick each week as the drought really took its toll.

It was getting hard to source hay and lick as suppliers couldn’t keep up with the demand.

This year, he said it was a completely different story.

Things started to turn around in March, following rain in February and at the end of January, and have only gotten better since then.

“Everyone has heaps of grass in their paddocks now, grain has been easy to source and we aren’t selling as much lick,” Mr Lynch said.

While he isn’t selling as much supplementary feed, Mr Lynch said customers were spending their money on things they weren’t able to previously do.

Last year they had to save every penny they could but now the cattle prices are good, they are able to put money into things like drenching cattle.

Todd Lynch says the drought has turned around in CQ.

Meat and Livestock Australia released statistics last week from a feedlot survey comparing data from the June quarter with the March quarter.

While all other states recorded a decline of cattle on feed, Queensland marked a 1 per cent rise for the quarter with 611,683 head.

At the saleyards, a record high has been recorded in Queensland for the 100 day grainfed steer over-the-hook with $670c/kg carcase weight in the last week of June, averaging $613c/kg for the quarter.

These results are seven per cent higher than a year ago.

Locally, Rockhampton stock agents have reported some of the best sales they have seen in 15 years.

Mr Lynch said the talk around town was the prices won’t be going down either.

It’s good news after what has been two years of drought, taking a much stronger hold in July last year.

It surprised Mr Lynch how quickly it turned around.

“I thought the country would have taken a lot longer to respond,” he said.

“Only took about a month to turn around.”

In terms of COVID-19, Mr Lynch said it has been “business as normal”.

They haven’t seen any disruptions to their supply chain and agriculture has been reported as one of the only industries that hasn’t been greatly affected.

“There’s always a worry, we only need one outbreak,” he said.

“If someone would test positive in our store we would have to close and shut down for cleaning, that’s all it takes is one case.”

