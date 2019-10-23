Green groups unite to oppose Palmer’s new coal mine

ENVIRONMENTAL groups have decried news of Clive Palmer’s Galilee Coal Project progressing saying it would have a negative impact on the reef, farming, groundwater and local ecosystems.

The Lock the Gate group expressed fears that the mining project would destroy grazing land and the Bimblebox Nature Refuge - an important habitat in the Eastern Desert uplands which lie right in the middle of the mining proposal.

Local landowner and nature refuge co-owner Paola Cassoni said she would be considering all her options now that the ML and EA had been notified.

“We have submitted to the environmental impact statement and voiced our concerns throughout the process,” Ms Cassoni said.

“But by making an objection to the land court Waratah’s assertions about the impacts of the mine can finally be put to the test.

“We have been in drought out here for more than three years. Our groundwater is all we have to depend on. We have no choice but to use all options open to us to protect this important pocket of country.”

She encouraged any of the more than 500 Nature Refuge owners who felt outraged that the government would allow mining on a nature refuge, to join her in the fight.

“And any graziers that are worried about their water, please join us too,” she said.

Graziers are calling on the government to amend legislation to confirm that the impacts of mining on groundwater would be properly considered at all stages of the assessment and approvals process, including for the Galilee Coal Project.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society joined the call for Waratah’s application to be rejected given the project’s potential impact on the climate and the Great Barrier Reef.

AMCS Great Barrier Reef campaign manager Shani Tager said the reef was in grave danger and needed our care and stewardship more than ever.

“In order to give our reef a fighting chance in the face of galloping climate change and rising ocean temperatures, we need to urgently transition to renewable energy, not sanction new coal projects like this,” Ms Tager said.

She said warned that 64,000 jobs supported by the reef were in jeopardy.