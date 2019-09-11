Green light for cassowary crossing on Bruce Highway

A proposed cassowary corridor over the Bruce Highway near Tully.

CONSTRUCTION on the world's first dedicated cassowary land bridge linking tracts of world heritage-listed rainforest on the Bruce Highway will begin in November.

The infrastructure project is part of the highway upgrade at Smith's Gap near Tully and is part of a funding boost of $165,000 towards developing additional strategies to reduce dangerous interactions between the iconic birds and vehicles.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said there was also funding support for a 12-month feasibility study for cassowary roadside monitoring being led by CSIRO and environment natural resource management group, Terrain NRM.

Plans for the land bridge are currently being finalised, with construction expected to start in November, weather permitting.

The bridge is part of a $10 million overtaking lane project on the Bruce Highway at Smiths Gap, which is being delivered by the Palaszczuk government and funded through the Australian Government's Bruce Highway Overtaking Lanes Program.

"We want to protect the cassowary," Mr Bailey said.

"The good thing is, once we develop this strategy, we'll also be able to apply it to protect other species across Queensland and Australia."