Green light for controversial Rockhampton retail precinct

Michelle Gately
| 16th Aug 2017 5:28 AM
Artist impressions of proposed development 'Roxi's Marketplace' on Moores Creek Rd.
IT'S not a development needed, or necessarily wanted, by local residents.

Yet after weeks of struggling to come to a decision, Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow voted in favour of a new service station and convenience store along busy Moores Creek Rd.

The site has been a bone of contention for the council for years, with an application to create a set of units rejected and a service station zoning.

Back at work after several weeks leave, Cr Strelow said she spent her first day in the office reviewing the site's extensive history and had completely changed her opinion of whether the project should go ahead.

In explaining her reasoning, Cr Strelow spoke frankly, saying she did not believe there was local demand for Roxi's Marketplace with many nearby residents opposing the development and a focus on convenience for those commuting to Frenchville, Norman Gardens or Yeppoon.

The area earmarked to be developed into Roxi's Marketplace on Moores Creek Rd, a convenience store and service station complex.
However, Cr Strelow said the "significant” piece of land could say dormant if council rejected the application after also refusing residential developments on the site.

"I have struggled with this one for the last couple of weeks,” she said.

"But in the end, I feel like council is really left with no direction.

"Separate to that, I actually rather like some of the elements of the application. The logic of having a development which services some of those commuters is quite to be desired.”

Earlier, the planning and regulatory committee heard from developer Ravi Setu, who planned to operate his own business of the same name within Roxi's Marketplace.

The businessman and former Lammermoor service station owner said he had searched extensively for the perfect location.

Artist impressions of proposed development 'Roxi's Marketplace' on Moores Creek Rd.
Moores Creek Rd is a high-profile location used by many people travelling from work in South Rockhampton home to Frenchville, Norman Gardens, Mount Archer and Yeppoon.

Mr Setu said he planned to work with local businesses and suppliers to see their products in his convenience store, which would focus on organic and gluten free products, fresh fruit and vegetables, and include quick service meals and a coffee counter.

He addressed concerns of competition from nearby service stations and other convenience stores, saying Roxi's Marketplace was a better location for people driving home on that road and avoided any detours.

Mr Setu said solar panels would be installed to encourage sustainability, as well as secure bike racks which link in with plans to create a new underpass at the Kerrigan St/Feez St/Moores Creek Rd roundabout.

After discussion with councillors, he agreed to add extra plantings for a buffer with McColl St and change the opening hours of the complex, including the service station, to 6am.

During the public consultation process, there were 47 submissions supporting the development submitted and 14 against.

As councillors considered the application, Cr Neil Fisher said there were seven service stations in walking distance and questioned if the business could cope with that competition.

Mr Setu said he believed people travelling in that direction would appreciate being able to fuel up without detouring along Yaamba Rd.

Councillor Drew Wickerson raised concerns about traffic entering and leaving the 70kmh road.

This will be addressed by the creation of a dedicated turning lane entry to the site, as well as a left turn exit onto Moores Creek Rd at a high entry angle to maximise visibility.

Councillor Ellen Smith voted against the proposal, highlighting her concern about the proximity of the service station to residential homes.

The development is still subject to final approval at a full council meeting next Tuesday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council development application retail rockhampton development rockhampton regional council service station

