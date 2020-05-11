Green light for injectables

BACK IN ACTION: Cate Treasure and Jess Welsh are opening their doors again to after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

THE FIRST thing cosmetic nurse Jess Welsh did after learning her business would once again re-open is breathe a sigh of relief.

Both Ms Welsh and the team behind Rockhampton’s CQ Aesthetics – like countless others – had been left in the dark about when they might eventually be able to return back to work.

Under a somewhat blanketed announcement late last week by Queensland Government Ms Welsh learned the business had been given the green light.

However despite the clinic being ordered to close its doors, Ms Welsh had already decided to take pre-emptive action.

“As a Registered Health Professional, I already decided to take all precautionary measures possible and close the business the day before the Prime Minister announced forced closure of businesses.”

“Being in the medical field we had a duty of care to ourselves and our patients to uphold while also helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Though, Ms Welsh admitted, she was not necessarily surprised by how quickly the industry was allowed to recommence operations.

“We’ve never been through a pandemic, so we just took it day by day. It was a really uncertain time for us.”

“However, as we are a Cosmetic Medical Clinic with a background in health, we have very high standards when it comes to Infection Control Policies,” she said.

The team returned to the Allenstown clinic Friday last week, eager to get started on their fully booked calendar – while still adhering to stringent hygienic practices.

“We have strict policies in place for appointment bookings for when patients arrive at the clinic that have to be adhered to prior to appointment proceeding.”

“We are currently fully booked until mid-June for injectables, although we’re still available to do virtual skin consultations and fulfil skincare product prescriptions,” added Ms Welsh.

Patients to the clinic will be screened, have their temperature and asked all relevant COVID-19 questions.

“If our patients answer yes to any, the appointment will be refused. Bookings are also spaced apart to ensure after every visit all equipment and furniture is disinfected appropriately.”

No more than 1 patient will be permitted in the clinic at a time as the team adheres to social distancing regulations.

Ms Welsh noted all staff have completed the mandatory COVID-19 Infection Control training through the Australian Government Department of Health.

Appointments for CQ Aesthetics can be made by phoning (07) 4921 488.