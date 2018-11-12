Menu
Jackie Trad.
Jackie Trad.
Opinion

Green-seat treasurer in a coal-powered economy

12th Nov 2018 2:57 PM
Satire, by Frazer Pearce

SCENE: State Treasurer Jackie Trad and Premier Palaschuk drinking coffee at Parliament House a few weeks ago.

Trad: You know that problem we with have with supporting the coal industry and also wearing a green tinge?

Premier: Yes.

Trad: I have a solution.

Premier: Do tell.

Trad: We whack a big fee on the mines for rehabilitation.

Premier: That's genius.

Trad: Thanks. Almost as good as your idea to veto Adani's $1b NAIF loan for the rail line the Carmichael Mine.

Premier. Yes.....what was my excuse for that again?

Trad: We wouldn't allow any taxpayer money to go to a mining company. Even though it was a federal loan to build key infrastructure to enhance job growth and development in Northern Australia.

Premier: Ah, that's right. The opinion polls were pretty scary during the election thanks to the coal-is-evil end-of-the-world, great-barrier-reef is dead, we'll-run-out-of- latte, Greenie scare campaign.

Trad: This mine rehabilitation tax will show the greens that we are super serious about protecting the environment, while we continue to open up more mines - $5 billion a year in coal royalties is pretty hard to ignore, ker ching. Come to think, it would go a long way to paying for the cross river rail?

Premier: $5b is serious moolah. But we still need to put $200m aside for the $1b Rocky ring road.

Trad: Of course. But I reckon Bill (Shorten) is a federal election certainty and he'll stump up $1b so Rocky won't need that $200m.

Premier: Just in case, hey?

Trad: Sure. I'm the Treasurer for all of Queensland.

Premier: You know your seat reminds me a bit of Wentworth - and we know what happened there regarding coal support.

Trad: It's not easy being a green-seat treasurer in a coal-powered economy.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

