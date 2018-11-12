Green-seat treasurer in a coal-powered economy
Satire, by Frazer Pearce
SCENE: State Treasurer Jackie Trad and Premier Palaschuk drinking coffee at Parliament House a few weeks ago.
Trad: You know that problem we with have with supporting the coal industry and also wearing a green tinge?
Premier: Yes.
Trad: I have a solution.
Premier: Do tell.
Trad: We whack a big fee on the mines for rehabilitation.
Premier: That's genius.
Trad: Thanks. Almost as good as your idea to veto Adani's $1b NAIF loan for the rail line the Carmichael Mine.
Premier. Yes.....what was my excuse for that again?
Trad: We wouldn't allow any taxpayer money to go to a mining company. Even though it was a federal loan to build key infrastructure to enhance job growth and development in Northern Australia.
Premier: Ah, that's right. The opinion polls were pretty scary during the election thanks to the coal-is-evil end-of-the-world, great-barrier-reef is dead, we'll-run-out-of- latte, Greenie scare campaign.
Trad: This mine rehabilitation tax will show the greens that we are super serious about protecting the environment, while we continue to open up more mines - $5 billion a year in coal royalties is pretty hard to ignore, ker ching. Come to think, it would go a long way to paying for the cross river rail?
Premier: $5b is serious moolah. But we still need to put $200m aside for the $1b Rocky ring road.
Trad: Of course. But I reckon Bill (Shorten) is a federal election certainty and he'll stump up $1b so Rocky won't need that $200m.
Premier: Just in case, hey?
Trad: Sure. I'm the Treasurer for all of Queensland.
Premier: You know your seat reminds me a bit of Wentworth - and we know what happened there regarding coal support.
Trad: It's not easy being a green-seat treasurer in a coal-powered economy.