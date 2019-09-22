Green thumbs up Fourteen schools win award

LOCAL schools are taking on global isues with practical and sustainable actions and this year’s Tropicana recognised their inspirational work.

Schools across the Rockhampton region were publicly praised for their efforts with 14 winning awards in as part of Rockhampton Regional Council’s Sustainability in Action schools calendar competition.

The council’s environment spokesman, Councillor Drew Wickerson said this year was harder to judge than the last event.

“We started this competion in 2018 and were overwhelmed with the response...this year it was even better,” he said.

“The competition is all about showcasing how local schools are taking on global issues and there really is some inspirational work going on in our community.

“From minimising food waste, recycling right, caring for our catchments and tending to vegetable gardens, local school students are setting some great examples that we could all learn from when it comes to environmental sustainability.”

The winning schools and their sustainability projects will feature in council’s ‘Sustainability in Action’ 2020 community calendar, which will be out in the community from November.”

Cr Wickerson said the calendars were a great way to help share the sustainability message and encourage the community with the good environmental work teachers and students were doing all year round.

“I want to say a huge well done and thank you to every school that entered, and I can’t wait to see what fantastic initiatives we will be celebrating this time next year,” he said.

Winning schools are recognised as Rockhampton Regional Council’s 2020 sustainability champions.

They each win $200 to support future sustainability actions within their school, as well as a raised garden bed, compost tumbler or worm farm for their school.