Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Green thumbs up Fourteen schools win award

Contributed
22nd Sep 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL schools are taking on global isues with practical and sustainable actions and this year’s Tropicana recognised their inspirational work.

Schools across the Rockhampton region were publicly praised for their efforts with 14 winning awards in as part of Rockhampton Regional Council’s Sustainability in Action schools calendar competition.

The council’s environment spokesman, Councillor Drew Wickerson said this year was harder to judge than the last event.

“We started this competion in 2018 and were overwhelmed with the response...this year it was even better,” he said.

“The competition is all about showcasing how local schools are taking on global issues and there really is some inspirational work going on in our community.

“From minimising food waste, recycling right, caring for our catchments and tending to vegetable gardens, local school students are setting some great examples that we could all learn from when it comes to environmental sustainability.”

The winning schools and their sustainability projects will feature in council’s ‘Sustainability in Action’ 2020 community calendar, which will be out in the community from November.”

Cr Wickerson said the calendars were a great way to help share the sustainability message and encourage the community with the good environmental work teachers and students were doing all year round.

“I want to say a huge well done and thank you to every school that entered, and I can’t wait to see what fantastic initiatives we will be celebrating this time next year,” he said.

Winning schools are recognised as Rockhampton Regional Council’s 2020 sustainability champions.

They each win $200 to support future sustainability actions within their school, as well as a raised garden bed, compost tumbler or worm farm for their school.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NITELIFE: Out on the town in Rocky this weekend

    premium_icon NITELIFE: Out on the town in Rocky this weekend

    News CROWDS of party people hit the town this weekend and Life After Dark were there to capture it all. Check out our gallery

    CCIQ rejects ‘morally wrong’ public servant bonus

    premium_icon CCIQ rejects ‘morally wrong’ public servant bonus

    Business CCIQ) has slammed the Queensland Government

    $300k for Rocky and Keppel community organisations

    premium_icon $300k for Rocky and Keppel community organisations

    News MORE than $300,000 has been delivered to community organisations in Keppel and...

    Mayor’s Desk: Give us back our lost jobs

    premium_icon Mayor’s Desk: Give us back our lost jobs

    News Strelow seeks to counter the exodus of public service jobs from region.