Charles Gream is calling for Fairfield Council to bring in green bins
Council News

Green waste charges to be introduced at Rocky dump

Vanessa Jarrett
8th Jun 2021 12:36 PM
The dumping of green waste will now cost Rockhampton residents $4 per 6x4 trailer after Rockhampton Regional Council introduced new fees.

The fee will be $30 per tonne for domestic and commercial green waste with a “per vehicle type” unit charged for domestic customers.

The move is expected to save council an estimated $500,000 per year.

Utes and 6x4 trailers with loads less than 150kg will be charged $4.

The average weight of commercial green waste customers is 460kg and this would equate to a charge of $13.80 per load.

Any loads of green waste weighing equal to or greater than 150kg will be charged $30 per tonne.

A minimum charge of $2 will apply.

The new green waste charge is significantly less than the general waste charge, incentivising customers to separate their loads and dispose of green waste appropriately.

The changes will be effective from August 2, 2021.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

