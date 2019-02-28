Green waste disposal fees confusion cleared up at the coast

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has clarified some confusion around the green waste fees at the local waste transfer station.

The Morning Bulletin understands some residents have reported they are being charged for green waste disposal.

"There has been some recent confusion regarding the application of charges for lawn mowing/yard maintenance contractors when disposing of green waste at Livingstone Shire landfills,” a council spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that there was no charge for private residents disposing of green waste, but council had a charge in place for commercial green waste disposal of $27 per cubic metre.

"Contractors will not be charged at present, however this may change with the adoption of the 2019-20 fees and charges as part of Council's annual budget,” the spokesperson said.

Opening hours: Yeppoon - every day from 7am-5.30pm

Byfield - Tues, Thurs 2.30-5.30pm, Sat 8am-noon.

Cawarral: Wed 2.30-5.30pm, Sat, Sun 9am-3pm.

Emu Park: Mon to Fri 2.30-5.30pm. Sat, Sun 10am-5.30pm.