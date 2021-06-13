Menu
From costless granny flats to prestige sci-fi beauties and comfy family abodes, Australia’s top 100 sustainable homes have to be seen to be believed.
Home & Decorating

Green with envy: These 100 Aussie homes have it all

by James MacSmith
13th Jun 2021 5:29 AM
Eco-chic, enviro-cool and green envy, Australia's greatest sustainable homes have it all.

From costless granny flats to prestige sci-fi beauties to forever comfy family abodes, these homes have to be seen to be believed.

If you're looking for ideas, inspiration or are simply searching for great homes to view, look no further.

These are some of the stunning, dreamy interiors Aussies have built into their sustainable homes propelling them up the property ladder.

From north to south, east to west, 100 to 1: these are Australia's Top 100 Sustainable Homes.

Rate your favourites, have your say and enjoy!

SEE HOMES 100-1 BELOW AND RATE YOUR FAVOURITES

 

 

Additional reporting by Owen Roberts, Aidan Devine, Matt Bell, Amanda Sheppeard, Debra Bela, Sophie Foster, Elizabeth Tilley, Tom Bowden, Jessica Brown, Trudy Oram, Samantha Healy, Samantha Landy, Peter Farago, Christina Karras, Lisa Hughes and Stephen Nicholls.

Andrew Winter is host of Selling Houses Australia and Love it or List It Australia on FOXTEL's LifeStyle channel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Green with envy: These 100 Aussie homes have it all

