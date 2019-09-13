‘Greenies’ driving up prices and putting people at risk, says Doblo

“GREENIES” stand between Central Queenslanders having an affordable and safe future, according to Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo.

Mr Doblo said backburning, tree clearing, water infrastructure and a coal-fired power station was what the region needed for a prosperous future.

“Every time we go to do something here they’re on about the black-throated finch and all this renewable energy they can’t afford,” Mr Doblo said.

The 60-year-old has lived in Rockhampton since he was a toddler but he’s never seen the region so dry.

“It’s like a desert. It’s a disgrace,” he said.

He said if the region made the most of the water, available conditions wouldn’t be so dire.

“We have the biggest river system on the east coast of Australia and there’s no water storage,

he said.

Mr Doblo has called for construction of the Gap Dam on the Fitzroy for almost a decade - he remained certain the finished project would also bring 20,000 jobs to Rockhampton in a matter of years.

“Agriculture is the only future here to create jobs,” he said.

He said the inaction was leaving the region behind the rest of the world who were making the most of the water available.

“The Fitzroy is our biggest natural asset and we are doing nothing with it,” he said.

“When it rains we aren’t storing it.”

Politicians were too often succumbing to the demands of the “greenies” and “getting nothing done”.

“That’s why Rocky is dead - there’s heaps of water in the Fitzroy but we can’t afford to use it,” Mr Doblo said.

“No one has got the guts to stand up to The Greens.”

He called on local representatives Senator Matt Canavan and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry to ignore protests from the left side of politics and deliver projects.

“We want Australia’s largest coal fire station built at Blackwater,” Mr Doblo said.

“We want affordable power. We want affordable water.”

This week’s fires further ignited Mr Doblo’s distaste towards the protesters against land clearing - he said were they were putting people at risk of fire.

“If we had been backburning this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

“Why put peoples lives at risk.”

His message to the “greenies” was help the community thrive or “get out”.