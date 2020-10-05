Greens candidates for Rocky and Keppel seats

Greens Party candidate for Keppel seat Clancy Mulbrick is running in 2020 Queensland state election

The Queensland Greens have named their candidates for Rockhampton and Keppel, along with a plan to bring back manufacturing jobs for the region.

Greens candidate for Rockhampton Mick Jones said the Greens have a plan to create more than 1500 jobs by investing in renewables and building a wind turbine factory for Rockhampton.

“We will create 1100 jobs through an investment in publicly-owned renewables and a further 425 jobs by building a wind turbine factory for Rockhampton,” Mr Jones said.

“The Australian Energy Market Regulator has identified the region around Rockhampton as one of the areas with the best potential for wind power generation.

“If Queensland is to transition to 100 per cent publicly owned renewable energy, Rockhampton will become a major hub for new solar and wind projects.

“By establishing a wind turbine industry in Rockhampton we ensure that Central Queenslanders can receive the full economic benefit of a transition to renewable energy.”

Greens candidate for Keppel Clancy Mulbrick said the Greens would invest in social housing and health care to generate more jobs and improve essential services in the region.

“The Greens will build more than 1800 social houses and create more than 360 jobs in housing construction,” Mr Mulbrick said.

“We will invest in genuinely free health care and create an extra 72 jobs for doctors and nurses, with an additional six community health clinics.

“We will pay for our plans by making big corporations, developers and banks pay their fair share.”

Stay tuned for the Keppel debate

Keppel was one of 10 key seats (Barron River, Thuringowa, Mundingburra, Whitsunday, Keppel, Pumicestone, Aspley, South Brisbane, Redlands, Gaven) selected for in person debates with Peter Gleeson moderating, and will be livestreamed to our sites.

The debate is planned for midday on October 16.