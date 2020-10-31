Greens emerge as new force

The Greens could quadruple the number of seats it holds in the Queensland parliament after a stellar showing in Saturday's state election.

In arguably the biggest scalp of the campaign, Amy MacMahon has declared victory in the inner-city seat of South Brisbane, toppling former Labor heavyweight Jackie Trad.

Queensland Greens Senator Larissa Waters said it had been an amazing performance by her team.

Amy MacMahon is the new member for South Brisbane after she toppled Jackie Trad. Picture: Annette Dew

"This is the culmination of many years of hard work and some really strong candidates," she told NCA NewsWire.

Greens strategist Max Chandler-Mather said the party was on track to record more than 40 per cent of the primary vote in South Brisbane and Maiwar.

The highest ever recorded primary vote for the party at a state level was in 2019 when Jenny Leong secured 46 per cent in Newtown, in Sydney's inner city, in the NSW election.

Greens incumbent Michael Berkman has been reinstated as the member for Maiwar, while Ms Waters said she was hopeful Katinka Winston-Allom would win the seat of Cooper, after Labor minister Kate Jones decided to call time on her political career.

Queensland Greens senator Larissa Waters said the party’s strong showing in the state election had been a long time coming. Picture: Brendan Radke

"I knew we would do well in Cooper but she has just taken it off the charts," she said.

"It's very richly deserved because she's an outstanding candidate."

The other electorate in contention is that of McConnel.

Labor Education Minister Grace Grace is in a battle to keep her seat.

Greens candidate Kirsten Lovejoy is polling third, but Ms Waters said she hadn't given up hope.

"We look like we've at least doubled, even tripled or quadrupled our seats in parliament," she said, adding the party were polling well in Greenslopes and Miller.

There has also been a swing towards the Greens in the seat of Moggill, west of Brisbane.

