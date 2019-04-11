Green's family celebrates new guard job at graduation

Lorna Oleary-Green, Steph Forster, Chantelle Roper, Brayah Cooper, Amy Green, Owen Green, Bodee Cooper, Colin Frost, John O'Neil, Ryan O'Neil, Wendy O'Neil and Debra Green at the Correctional Services officers' graduation

Lorna Oleary-Green, Steph Forster, Chantelle Roper, Brayah Cooper, Amy Green, Owen Green, Bodee Cooper, Colin Frost, John O'Neil, Ryan O'Neil, Wendy O'Neil and Debra Green at the Correctional Services officers' graduation Jann Houley

AMY Green moved to Rockhampton from New South Wales two years to work as a security guard at the airport.

Today a large number of family and friends were on hand to celebrate her graduation from the correctives officers program and a new job.

Her parents, their respective partners, cousins and friends, "in-laws, outlaws” - who travelled from south of Sydney - joined Ms Green's partner and children at the ceremony.

She is one of 11 graduates who have been offered work at the Capricorn Correctional Centre where the course was conducted.

The 36-year old mother of two said she was attracted to the region by employment opportunities; her partner also secured work as a diesel fitter for Hastings Deering.

Now she says she would "absolutely” stay in Central Queensland to raise her family who love camping and fishing.

"The beach, the mountains... we love everything there is on offer around here,” she said.

Ms Green opted to enrol in the ten-week custodial officer entry program to gain experience and more job security.

"I really enjoyed connecting with my classmates and gaining new skills,” she said.

"We learned about ourselves, how strong we can be.”

She said the corrections staff were very supportive throughout the course, giving men and women alike the same chances to take on a challenging role with confidence.

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke represented the Hon Mark Ryan MP, Minister for Police and Minister for Corrective Services in welcoming the 11 new officers to the front line of public safety.

The officers proudly accepted their responsibility to keep the community safe through the humane containment and rehabilitation of prisoners.

"With the comprehensive training the new graduates have received, I am optimistic about their ability to meet whatever challenges lay ahead,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"Not only is community safety boosted, but it's also about delivering jobs in the local community.”

Queensland Corrective Services Deputy Commissioner, Organisational Capability, James Koulouris said the graduates had learnt intensive skills to assist prisoners with reintegration back into the community.

"The graduating officers completed the rigorous Custodial Officer Entry Program and learnt intensive skills such as offender management and conflict resolution in preparation of their role ahead.

"These officers will be meeting the high standards expected of all officers within Queensland Corrective Services as they continue to develop their skills.”