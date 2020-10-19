Greens’ Mirani candidate wants publicly-owned renewables

IT administrator Ben Watkin has been named the Greens’ candidate for Mirani at the upcoming Queensland election.

Mr Watkin said he was pushing for more jobs and better health and education services.

“With our community taking a massive hit due to COVID-19, we need to build an economic recovery where no one is left behind,” he said.

“By investing in publicly-owned renewable energy, we can create thousands of jobs, revive local manufacturing, and transition to a cleaner, greener future.

“Under our plan, we will create genuinely free health care with more doctors, nurses and community health clinics.”

Mr Watkin said he would fight to deliver more teachers, smaller class sizes, less fees and a universal, free breakfast and lunch program at all Queensland schools.

“We will pay for our plans by making big mining corporations, developers and banks pay their fair share in taxes,” he said.

“Unlike the other parties, I don’t take corporate donations, so I will always put the community first.”

