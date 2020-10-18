Greens promise free hospital parking for Rockhampton

FREE parking for patients and staff at Rockhampton Hospital would be a reality under a Greens’ plan to buy back privately-owned car parks at public hospitals across Queensland.

The Greens claim the buyback would cost $323 million and have promised to invest a further $500 million to upgrade and expand public hospital parking in areas of need.

Patients would be able to allocate their free parking to a friend or family member, with parking tickets validated by hospital reception.

This would include anyone seeking treatment at a public hospital, including outpatients.

According to the party, there are currently 13 public hospitals in Queensland with paid onsite parking and seven of those were run by private corporations.

The policy would be funded under the party’s plan to raise royalties on mining corporations, which would supposedly raise $55 billion over four years.

Rockhampton and Keppel Greens candidates, Mick Jones and Clancy Mullbrick have welcomed their party’s announcement, with Mr Jones saying he owed his life to the hardworking healthcare workers at Rockhampton Hospital.

“I fought a bitter battle against a life-threatening illness in hospitals in Rockhampton,” Mr Jones said.

“The last thing we need is for people going through rough times or supporting their loved one at hospital to be digging into their wallet.

“Under our plan, we’ll reverse Labor and the LNP’s privatisation of our public hospital assets, put money back into the pockets of hardworking healthcare workers, and ensure sick people aren’t taxed just for having to go to hospital.”

Mr Mulbrick said this was just one of the many Greens’ policies designed to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyday people.

“Our public health system is chronically underfunded and in need of greater investment to take the pressure off our hospital system,” Mr Mullbrick said.

“Under our plan, we will invest in genuinely free health care and create an extra 72 jobs for doctors and nurses, with an additional six community health clinics.

“We will pay for our plans by making big corporations, developers and banks pay their fair share.”