Greens set sights on second CQ mega mine

The Greens have taken aim at GVK Hancock's proposed mine near Alpha, Central Queensland.

The Greens have taken aim at GVK Hancock's proposed mine near Alpha, Central Queensland.

THE Greens have turned their sights to a second Central Queensland mega mine that Rockhampton community leaders are eyeing off to deliver a huge economic boost.

Queensland Greens Senator Andrew Bartlett released a statement on the weekend, warning mining identity Gina Rinehart and the Queensland Government to prepare for a backlash over GVK Hancock's proposed CQ mine.

"Gina Rinehart and Queensland Labor should prepare for their offices to be blockaded and flooded with calls of protest, and get ready to cop widespread public criticism if they continue to push their coal barrow," Senator Bartlett said.

He said community backlash had "all but killed" Adani's Carmichael Mine.

Greens Senator Andrew Bartlett. Chris Ison ROK201017cgreens4

Rockhampton has been named as one of the Adani mine's two FIFO hubs.

"The Premier and other ministers are making it clear that they still support opening up the huge coal deposits in the Galilee Basin - which is not surprising, as fossil fuel companies continue to donate millions of dollars to both Labor and the LNP," Senator Bartlett's statement read.

"We saw a new lease given by the Queensland Labor government for a 25-year extension in coal being taken out of the Boundary Hill mine for burning.

"The community will not give up on pressuring the Queensland Labor government to kill their addiction to coal stone-dead."

GVK Hancock's Gina Rinehart. Contributed/Darryl Peroni

A spokesman for the Palaszczuk Government yesterday recognised the right to protest.

"The right to protest is a fundamental part of our society and system of government, but any such protests should be conducted with dignity and respect for others, and in accordance with the law," the spokesman said.

"Like other resource projects, the proponents of the proposed Alpha coal mine would be required to get approval under rigorous and strict environmental permits in order for the project to go ahead."

Last year, Rockhampton Regional Council's resource industry spokesman Councillor Neil Fisher told The Morning Bulletin the mine would deliver huge wins for Central Queensland.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Neil Fisher on a mine site.

"There's a whole series of boxes they've got to tick and approvals they've got to get.

"And, while there's been huge media speculation about Adani's Carmichael mine, this one's been quietly working behind the scenes and they've been doing a lot of work," Cr Fisher said.

He said the project, which predicted a potential boost of 1800 construction jobs and 1600 operations jobs, would be perfect for the city of Rockhampton.

Rocky could provide suitable infrastructure, a university, residential hub and workforce, the councillor added.

"It is all about that relevant spin-off and that sort of money circulating.

"That wealth starts to spread and you see that wealth coming back towards the coast, which is good for our community," Cr Fisher said.

The Morning Bulletin sought comment from GVK Hancock, Adani and Australia's resources minister Matt Canavan who were all unavailable yesterday.