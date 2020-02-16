Greens throw down the gauntlet in Coorparoo

Greens candidate Sally Dillon and supporters plan a mass rally as a show of support for her campaign.

SUPPORTERS of The Greens were planning a mass rally at Stones Corner today to show they are a force to be reckoned with in the March 28 Brisbane City Council elections.

About 100 supporters were planning to gather in Hanlon Park, drowning the playground in a sea of green T-shirts and campaign yard signs in a campaign event unprecedented at the local government level in Coorparoo.

The rally was to spread along Logan Rd with supporters lining Stones Corner waving campaign signs in a show of strength to passing motorists for Greens candidate for Coorparoo Sally Dillon.

While the major parties have scoffed at The Greens chances of winning the ward, the party has been pointing to swings to the party in the last state and federal elections and are confident of winning Coorparoo ward.

Ms Dillon said every day she was feeling more confident that the Greens would take a second seat in Council.

"Coorparoo Ward residents are telling me they're fed up with being ignored by council, while developers are allowed to break the rules," she said.

"We are knocking on doors throughout the ward, and I'm being told over and over that voters have lost trust in the major parties because of the donations scandals at all levels of government.

"I've had traditional LNP voters offer me their entire fence for yard signs because of their frustration with being ignored election after election."