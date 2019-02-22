Inglis: Player behaviour worst I’ve ever seen

NRL star Greg Inglis has come forward to admit the player misbehaviour scandal which enveloped rugby league over summer had been the "worst" the game had seen.

And Inglis - who battled his own personal issues over the off-season - offered to help mentor and educate young players in a desperate bid to end rugby league's behavioural horrors.

"We need to put our foot down," Inglis said.

Inglis was speaking ahead of next Thursday's ARL Commission meeting which is expected to vote in favour of immediately standing down a player who has been charged with a serious offence.

A future Immortal, Inglis was stripped of the Kangaroos captaincy when given an 18-month good behaviour bond over a drink-driving charge last October.

"Obviously player behaviour has probably been the worst it has (been)," Inglis said.

"I've had my incident there, I put my hand up and owned it. I can't speak on behalf of the other players, but it needs to be definitely addressed.

Calls for Jack de Belin to be stood down continue to grow.

"Whatever Todd (Greenberg) and the ARLC come up with, we have to respect. We have to remember we have this amazing game we play and we have to remember it's not just us, we're not bigger than the game, the club or the team. That's the attitude players have to have.

"We shouldn't be talking about this. It comes back to the individual players. I put my hand up for one of them.

""I think Gal (Paul Gallen) came out and said, 'I'd like to teach these guys from my experience growing up'.

"As leaders in the game that's what we need to do. We need to put our foot down and teach the younger generations coming through and help them learn from our mistakes."

Dylan Walker is facing allegations of domestic violence.

Inglis stopped short of calling for players to be stood down for serious offences, but he spoke openly and passionately about an issue which is tearing rugby league apart.

"I think different clubs have different rules. The commission and Todd will address that next week," he said.

"Whatever penalties they'll hand down they'll think is the right thing.

"I know I've been dealt a harsh penalty but I accepted it because it was my fault. I can't talk on other players' behalf.

"I copped my (punishment) on the chin, I accepted it and that's something I have to deal with, or I've dealt with. I have to move on and earn the respect from my peers, I know I have that here, but at the rep level as well."

South Sydney Rabbitohs players Damien Cook is also lamenting an off-season which did the NRL no favours. Picture: AAP

While not specifically naming Jack de Belin, Inglis said St George Illawarra players will come together throughout the drama.

"I think they will have a strong playing group and will stick with him (de Belin)," Inglis said.

Despite it being rugby league's biggest issue, Souths teammate Sam Burgess preferred not to comment.

"I'm not talking about it, I'm not talking about it, nup, I'm not talking about it," Burgess said.

Asked why he wouldn't comment. Burgess said: "Why would I give it legs? I'm not giving it legs."

Souths and NSW hooker Damien Cook conceded player misbehaviour was affecting the game.

"It's not a good look for the game but I don't feel like I have too much to say about it," Cook said.

"We've got the RLPA looking after player welfare and working with the NRL.

"That's why they have the right people in those positions to make the big decisions. They can worry about that and sort it out the best way possible and we can just get on with playing footy."

Jarryd Hayne is still without a contract for season 2019.