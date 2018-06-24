Greg Norman bares all in cheeky shoot

Greg Norman poses for ESPN’s Body Issue. Picture: Eric Lutzens /ESPN The Magazine

Greg Norman poses for ESPN’s Body Issue. Picture: Eric Lutzens /ESPN The Magazine

AFTER stripping off in an eye-raising Instagram post last year, Greg Norman has once again bared all in a cheeky magazine photo shoot.

The 63-year-old has posed in the buff for ESPN's "Body Issue", paying tribute to his golf career and nickname "The Shark".

Norman takes pride in staying in top physical shape and exercises five days a week for at least two hours a day.

Greg Norman has stripped off for ESPN’s “Body Issue”. Picture: Eric Lutzens /ESPN The Magazine

The 63-year-old posed in his birthday suit. Picture: Eric Lutzens /ESPN The Magazine

"I walk around naked at home. It's not a big deal to me, right?" Norman told ESPN. "At the end of the day, I do enjoy keeping fit at my age."

Norman was photographed by Kwaku Alston in Florida. Picture: Eric Lutzens /ESPN The Magazine

The golfer takes some time out in between takes. Picture: Eric Lutzens /ESPN The Magazine

Despite not playing on the professional golf circuit for almost a decade, Norman has stayed in the spotlight thanks to his lifestyle brand Great White Shark Enterprises.

The Australian-born sports star now spends his time on a $75 million ranch in Colorado with his wife Kirsten Kutner.

Last year he blamed Kutner for making him post a photo of him naked as he went for a swim on the ranch.

The Instagram photo nearly broke the internet, drawing admiring comments from scores of celebrities including Elle Macpherson.

Greg Norman covers up in a robe. Picture: Eric Lutzens /ESPN The Magazine