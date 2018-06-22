Menu
Image of Greg Norman nude from his Inatagram page. Source: Instagram.
Offbeat

Great White Shark Greg Norman goes 'free willy'

22nd Jun 2018 1:20 PM

GREG Norman - the Great White Shark - has gone all Free Willy, again, with Golf Digest reporting the sexagenarian golfer is enthusiastically getting his kit off for the latest edition of ESPN's "Body Issue".

Created to celebrate the athletic form, the issue features athletes in tasteful nude and semi-nude poses.

Norman, a two-time major winner, is 63 years old, and he clearly takes pride in staying in peak physical shape.

"I walk around naked at home. It's not a big deal to me, right?" Norman told ESPN. "At the end of the day, I do enjoy keeping fit at my age."

 

That Norman has bared all will come as no shock to those who follow the golfer on social media with the veteran making headlines in 2017 after he got his kit off to enjoy the Colorado wilderness.

After two days "in the saddle" horseriding in the wilderness, Norman reckons he didn't have any other way of giving the golf balls a polish, although he didn't reveal the unlucky caddie for this shot in the rough.

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, WNBA star Sue Bird, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon are among the other athletes who will be featured in ESPN the Magazine's 10th anniversary Body Issue.

The issue hits newsstands on June 29.

Joining them are Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Bird's Seattle Storm teammate Breanna Stewart, U.S. national soccer team members Megan Rapinoe and Crystal Dunn, Olympic track and field athlete Tori Bowie, WWE star Charlotte Flair, Olympic cross-county skier Jessie Diggins and softball player Lauren Chamberlain.

 

