Greg Norman struck down by COVID-19

Greg Norman's Christmas was ruined after being struck down by COVID-19.

The Australian golf legend, who lives in America, uploaded an emotional message on Instagram about the virus as well as photos appearing to show him in hospital.

"This sums it all up. My Christmas Day. On behalf of millions, f*** Covid," Norman wrote.

"Get this s**t behind us never to experience it again."

Less than a day earlier, Norman posted a video to social media explaining that even though he returned a negative COVID-19 test earlier in the week, he was exhibiting "mild symptoms" of coronavirus.

At that stage he wasn't sure if it was COVID-19 but admitted he felt "very flu-like", was coughing, and had a fever and aches and pains.

Norman said he was going into quarantine at home on Christmas Eve so as not to pose a risk to family and friends, but was later was updating his followers from hospital.

Australian golf commentator Luke Elvy wrote on Twitter: "Shame for @SharkGregNorman & family struck down with Covid on Xmas Day. Hoping for a speedy recovery Greg."

A week ago Norman was playing in the PNC Championship in Florida with his son Greg Norman Jr. The pair finished ninth in the father-son tournament in Florida, two places behind the headline-grabbing team of Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie.

Before last month's US election, Norman praised outgoing President Donald Trump for the way he's led the country and said he didn't deserve the blame for the catastrophic toll COVID-19 has had in America.

Speaking to Seven News about Trump's response to the global pandemic, Norman suggested he shouldn't be judged on a once-in-a-lifetime event.

"You name me one individual on this planet, one individual that has experienced a pandemic like this - nobody," Norman said. "It was 100 years ago, right?"

Norman looked in good health in November, when a shirtless photo of the 65-year-old walking along the beach with his dog went viral for an X-rated reason, with social media quick to point out a certain part of the golfing icon's anatomy was taking centre stage.

