Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar.
Politics

GREGORY VOTES: Rolling coverage of election results

Melanie Plane
31st Oct 2020 8:40 PM
INCUMBENT MP Lachlan Millar looks likely to retain the seat of Gregory with a 51.63 per cent of the vote secured.

With 11, 854 votes counted as at 8.30pm, the LNP's Mr Millar has a strong lead on his closest opponent - Labor's Dave Kerrigan (26.90 per cent) - and has soared ahead of One Nation's Clint Rothery (14.13 per cent), The Greens' Paul Bambrick (2.90 per cent), Civil Liberties & Motorists Party's Bruce Currie (1.64 per cent) Thomas Turner from PUP (1.42 per cent) and IMOP's Tania Kiara (1.39 per cent).

annastacisa palaszczuk deb frecklingon gregory electorate lachlan millar queensland election 2020
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

