Grey nomad tourist rates First Turkey 'one of the best'

Rein Peet with his dog Bella have a stop over in Rockhampton to ride the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve trails. Allan Reinikka ROK020818amtbride

FOR five years, Rein Peet has tackled mountain biking tracks in Cairns, Smithville, Tasmania and Atherton and says North Rockhampton's First Turkey is one of the best.

"If you think of Tasmania's Blue Derby as a 10, First Turkey is a 7,” he said.

The Cooma, New South Wales, grey nomad stopped in at Kershaw Gardens this week on his way back down south.

"We went to First Turkey this (Thursday) morning and we'll just keep working our way through the mountain bike trails all the way back down south,” Mr Peet said.

Along with his wife, Vanessa, Mr Peet looks for the best mountain biking spots through the country and in their second time in Queensland, was pleasantly surprised by the Rockhampton trails.

The biking couple went up Horse Shoe, through Rusty and See Saw, through Finleys, Turkey Nest, Jackhammer, Ant Nest and through Megatron.

The intermediate trail, Megatron, was undoubtedly Mr Peet's favourite part of the high adrenaline ride.

"That was terrific...fantastic,” he said.

"We didn't know what to expect and went 'this is good'.”

Mr Peet also said the condition of facilities at First Turkey were exceptional, with no graffiti in sight.

Every mountain biker has something they seek out in the perfect trail, and Mr Peet is no different.

"[I like] when it's flowy, there's no real horrible obstacles,” he said.

"We don't do that Black Diamond stuff; that's for the young riders. My son likes to do those.

"As long as it flows and you get to the top and get a bit of a view, take a few selfies and then head back down.”

The couple take their dog Bella along for the ride. She has even gone 50km on a trail (with rests) with them in the past.

"She's been trained to let us pass... she moves to the left,” Mr Peet said.

First Turkey is located at 249 German St, Norman Gardens.