Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police turn around a caravan at the border. Picture: Greg Stolz
Police turn around a caravan at the border. Picture: Greg Stolz
Travel

Grey nomads sent packing at Qld border

by Greg Stolz
10th Jul 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAVELLERS trying to cross the Queensland border before it reopens at noon are being turned around.

Visiting the border checkpoint at Coolangatta, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said a 'quite substantial' number of vehicles had been turned around.

They include grey nomads towing caravans in vehicles with NSW plates.

"Some are trying to get through before midday," Ms Carroll said.

 

"Unfortunately sorry that cannot happen. They are being turned around and really everyone has to abide by the rules."

Ms Carroll said 700 vehicles had been turned around at the border up until late Thursday.

She said some motorists had failed to download the new border declaration passes and police and SES volunteers were assisting them at the checkpoints.

 

 

Originally published as Grey nomads sent packing at Qld border

More Stories

Show More
border reopening editors picks grey nomads queensland border tourism travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton Music Union farewells gentle, gracious doyenne

        premium_icon Rockhampton Music Union farewells gentle, gracious doyenne

        News “She had the ability to go from being leading lady, our sultry soloist, to just another member of the chorus who went almost unnoticed.”

        Evicted man turns to parents for shelter and help

        premium_icon Evicted man turns to parents for shelter and help

        Crime After falling behind in rent and being evicted from his home, a Rockhampton man...

        • 10th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
        Police looking for man after alleged assault

        premium_icon Police looking for man after alleged assault

        Breaking Multiple injured people were allegedly injured.

        Council details million dollar road upgrade for Berserker

        premium_icon Council details million dollar road upgrade for Berserker

        News ‘We know the road isn’t in the best shape right now, but that’s going to...