Colleen and Tony Fuhrmann enjoy visiting Rockhampton and staying at Kershaw Gardens as it provides everything they need.
News

Grey nomads weigh into Kershaw Gardens time limit debate

Steph Allen
by
23rd Jun 2018 4:54 AM

COLLEEN and Tony Fuhrmann are grey nomads who have a soft spot for Rockhampton.

The Melbourne couple arrived at Kershaw Gardens yesterday after spending time at Kinka Beach.

Colleen, 67, is retired and Tony, 70, is a part-time teacher who spend most of their holidays on the road in their motorhome.

"We were here last week... it's a nice place,” Colleen said.

"We will stay here two nights and then head south.”

Expert backs Kershaw Gardens free camping

Despite the 48-hour limit on stays in the gardens for caravanner's, the Fuhrmann's are happy with the limited time-frame and the location.

"It's long enough,” Colleen said.

"It's good because we can just pop over to the shops.

"When we leave here, we go to the caravan park on the riverside for a couple of nights because we can go across to the shops there.”

Tony agreed, adding that a couple of days at the park was "probably the maximum” required.

"This is really good having this free camp here,” he said.

"Everyone that camps here can walk across the road and buy whatever they need.

"They spend money in the town and that's good.

"It's not a spot where you camp for your holiday. That's taking advantage of it. It's just a spot to stop, relax, do some shopping, and have a look around.”

caravan grey nomads kershaw gardens motor home
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

