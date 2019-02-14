Grief over father's loss causes a major slip-up

Two people pleaded guilty after being caught red handed in possession of cannabis.

AFTER abstaining from drugs for several years, one slip-up landed a Rockhampton woman in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Brigitte Amelia Roberts, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

On January 22, police searched the defendant's residence in Mount Morgan and found a small dinner plate with green material and a water pipe.

When questioned by police, Roberts said the green material was cannabis, which weighed 2.2g, and the water pipe was a bong used to smoke the drug.

The court heard Roberts was suffering on the anniversary of her father's death and was still dealing with the grief and loss surrounding that.

Her defence lawyer said Roberts was not a regular user of cannabis and had not touched the drug for several years. Her last charge was possess utensils in 2014.

Roberts was fined $600.