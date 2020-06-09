Grieving family launches road campaign in Emily’s honour

AS THE Barnett family continues to try to come to terms with the tragic loss their loved one Emily, they have launched a campaign in a bid that her death wasn’t in vain.

Emily Barnett was sadly killed in a car crash on May 29 at Midgee, 15km south of Rockhampton, on the Bruce Hwy.

Emily’s family described her as a hard worker who was always happy and enjoyed life to the fullest.

“Emily had a contagious smile that warmed your heart and an excited chatter that held your attention,” Aunty and godmother of Emily, Davina Barnett said.

“She was a kind, beautiful soul, so full of life that was tragically cut short leaving us all shattered, shocked and devastated.

“It’s not just someone’s life lost, it is a family destroyed.”

Emily’s family has launched a campaign to maintain a road safety message across from the accident site.

“I hear my brother cry for his daughter each day, “I don’t want her death to be in vain”,” Davina said.

“We want Emily to be remembered and to save lives.

“The bottom line is we were all so shocked that something like this can happen.”

The advertising cost for the sign is $10,000 annually and almost $3500 has been raised so far.

The Barnett family feels strongly about road safety and wants to push a strong road message through their ongoinggrief.

Davina has found out through her research there have been 14 single vehicle accidents on the stretch of road near Midgee.

“We don’t want Emily to be known as another statistic on that road,” she said.

“We really want to make an impact, she wasn’t just in our family, she was part of a community as well.”