Grieving family's heartfelt thanks to Rocky funeral home

A FAMILY struck by the sudden loss of their beloved husband and father has found comfort in a Rockhampton funeral parlour's care.

The Cantwells suddenly lost their beloved family member in mid-2015, and turned to Harts Family Funerals to honour his memory.

The family has shared their experience in the midst of media coverage, which most recently reported the local business was cleared of any legal wrongdoing following a police investigation.

They shared these words:

In response to the current media coverage about funeral directors in Central Queensland, we wanted to share our own personal experience with Hart's Family Funerals. Our beloved husband/father tragically passed away unexpectedly in mid-2015. With no prior knowledge or experience of funeral directors in Rockhampton, as a family we went and met with directors from many companies in the area, to find the right person to care for our father.

From the start, Hart's Family Funerals were caring, warm, compassionate and professional. After talking to many others, as a family we chose Hart's for these qualities. Tony and his staff looked after our father and our father's service with the utmost dignity and professionalism, and this care was also extended to all of us as dad's family.

It was a comfort at this very sad time to know that dad was being looked after so respectfully.

The Cantwell Family

Brisbane/Rockhampton