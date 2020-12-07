Grieving widow, 22, found with drugs at CQ home

Danae Elizabeth Aspinall, 22, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on December 1 to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used. Picture: Gaye Gerard

A GRIEVING widow resorted to cannabis use after her husband tragically died just months before.

Danae Elizabeth Aspinall, 22, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on December 1 to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

Duty Lawyer Charles Lumsden said Aspinall has been dealing with the death of her husband since June, after he overdosed from prescribed medication.

“She hasn’t been coping very well,” Mr Lumsden said.

The court heard her late husband, who she met at school, was involved in a car accident and consequently lost the use of his right arm.

He was due to have a nerve infusion this year, but it was cancelled when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the court heard.

He later died from an overdose of the medication prescribed to deal with the pain.

Police carried out a search of Aspinall’s Ruby St address on September 25, where they located an electric grinder, water pipe and scissors with residue on them, in the bedroom.

Police also located 0.4g of cannabis in a glass jar in the bedside table, which Aspinall admitted belonged to her.

Aspinall desires to be rehabilitated and work through this tough time, the court heard.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Aspinall unfortunately had what was becoming a significant criminal history and hoped she would move ahead with her life in a positive direction.

She was ordered to nine-months probation. The convictions were recorded.