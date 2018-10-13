Griffin determined to coach in NRL again

Rockhampton's Anthony Griffin: "I want to get back to the NRL; I've still got a passion for coaching at that level so I'm sure I'll get back there at some stage.”

Rockhampton's Anthony Griffin: "I want to get back to the NRL; I've still got a passion for coaching at that level so I'm sure I'll get back there at some stage.” DAVE HUNT

RUGBY LEAGUE: Anthony Griffin is confident he will coach again in the NRL.

The Rockhampton product has been making the most of some rare down time after being sensationally sacked by the Penrith Panthers just four weeks out from the finals.

Despite his unceremonious axing, he did not lose interest in the game and was recruited by Fox Sports to do some pre-game analysis during the finals series.

His desire for coaching has not waned in the wake of the stunning events in August.

"I'll coach again. There's always jobs coming up, it's just a matter of finding the right job at the right time,” he said.

"I want to get back to the NRL; I've still got a passion for coaching at that level so I'm sure I'll get back there at some stage.

"I'm on holidays at the moment and I'm really enjoying the break, to be honest.

Anthony Griffin was a guest speaker at the Livinadream Racing's long lunch and calcutta in Rockhampton yesterday. JULIAN SMITH

"It's a pretty demanding business and I've been doing it for seven of eight years. The odd time you get a few spare weeks to spend with your family have been pretty rare for me over the years so I've enjoyed the last month or so just catching up with them.”

Griffin was yesterday a guest speaker at the Livinadream Racing's long lunch and calcutta organised by his good friend Rob Crow.

He joined leading horse trainer Ben Currie at the event, which helped to raise funds for apprentice jockey Elyce Smith who was seriously injured at the Thangool Cup last month.

READ: Another blow for family of injured apprentice jockey

Griffin said he welcomed any opportunity to come home and visit his family and friends.

"Rocky will always hold a really soft spot for me. My family are still there and I always enjoy getting back there,” he said.

"It was a good town to grow up in and I had a great childhood.

"We lived in Park Avenue and in those days there were a lot of young families similar to ours.

"One of my fondest memories is playing sport with my mates.”

South Sydney coach and 2018 Dally M Coach of the Year Anthony Seibold also hails from Rockhampton. DAN HIMBRECHTS

One of the families in that neighbourhood were the Seibolds whose son Anthony also travelled the road from talented young Rockhampton junior to accomplished coach in the NRL.

Seibold took the South Sydney Rabbitohs from 12th last season to third this year in his first year at the helm, and was duly rewarded with the Dally M Coach of the Year.

Griffin said he and the Seibolds were all part of the "Rockhampton Brothers crew” when he was growing up.

"Anthony did very well. It was a really good year for him for his first year and it's a credit to him,” he said.

Griffin said the Sydney Roosters, who beat defending champion Melbourne in the grand final, were deserving winners of the premiership.

He said Souths hooker Damien Cook had been a revelation this year: "I thought he really went to another level this year and his performance in the Origin was outstanding.”

Anthony Griffin says it is great to see CQ products such as Ben Hunt (pictured) performing at the top level. DARREN ENGLAND

Griffin said it was exciting to Central Queensland players such as Cameron Munster, Ben Hunt and Corey Oates making their mark at the elite level.

"It's obviously a rich rugby league area and I think the standard of football they play when they are younger is probably a little bit rawer than the kids in the city at times,” he said.

"Normally when you find a good player in the CQ area they progress fairly quickly through the ranks.

"I don't know exactly what that is but it's obviously got a lot to do with the standard of football and the development in the area.”