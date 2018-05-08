Grill master: Rocky man's winning skills on the barbecue

Chris Harth recently competed in Brisbane in QLD BBQ Championships where he placed 4th overall. Chris is pictured here at Beef Australia cooking in the Smoking Yak tent.

STOKING the fire at the Smoking Yak food tent at Beef Australia this week is a slight difference to what Rockhampton man Chris Harth has been up to lately.

Chris does competition barbecuing and recently won awards at Brisbane's Bayside BBQ and Beer Roadshow who hosted the QLD BBQ Championships.

"It's just a personal hobby,” he said.

At Cleveland, Chris and the team cooked, smoked and barbecued six portions of meat.

Out of 37 teams, Chris placed 22nd in pork ribs, 8th in chicken and lamb, 10th in beef ribs, 3rd in pork and st in brisket.

Chris walked away with a 4th overall.

"We try to make out we know what we are doing,” Chris said.

The team, named M Q 4 U is made up of some friends of Chris's, with each competition team depending on who is available.

"I have Deon, a mate of mine who is an ex-butcher by trade, he works wonders with his knife skills and cutting up meat, and some other mates,” Chris said.

As team captain, Chris organises the team and usually tries to take around two to four team members to each competition.

"You can have as many as you want or need, three is a good fit because there is just enough there is no down time,” Chris said.

There is a lot of money involved for what is called a 'sport' now.

"I can go away and cook up to $600 or $700 worth of meat in the weekend just to have it blind-judged from people that I don't know that I may not win,” Chris said.

Keeping some positivity, Chris tries not to think about not winning.

"I have the philosophy if I am going away to do something, I am going to do it well and put my best foot forward,” he said.

Still working through the competition barbecue ropes, Chris has kept his entries to inside Queensland, including Bundaberg, Redland Bay and Burleigh Beach.

"This year is our third year competing at Burleigh, it is a lovely place, we get to set up where the Burleigh Surf Club is, we smoke and have the barbecue right on the beach,” Chris said.

"Not often you get to cook on the beach.”

Based at Beef Australia for the week, Chris is helping out his friends at Smoking Yak.

"Just running their pits and cooking the meat, Brahman hump, beef cheeks, beef ribs, pulled beef” he said.

"The line is still amazing at 2 o'clock in the afternoon but it is well worth the wait.”

It's a little different to what he was doing last week.

"Competition barbecuing is a bit different, you have to present, you have the white clam shells and it is blind judging,” Chris said.

But Chris was still happy to be back home and supporting his hometown at Beef Australia.

"It's just a wonderful atmosphere here,” he said.

Chris has his fingers crossed one day there might be a competition barbecue at the event.

"It would be awesome, an arena of us in the middle ring but I doubt they would give us the arena,” he said.