Why Grill’d is giving meat burgers the chop
Don't go into Grill'd tomorrow expecting your usual burger - because it won't be there.
Meat Free Monday at Grill'd is on, and the menu at its 137 restaurants nationwide will be meat-free as the burger chain encourages Australians to substitute plant-based protein for meat.
The meat-free initiative will introduce four new menu items using Beyond Meat burger patties that taste like beef but are made of pea protein.
A US-based company which counts Leonardo DiCaprio and Bill Gates as investors, Beyond Meat's patties use alternatives to replicate the taste and texture of a traditional beef burger, which have been praised by the UN for its sustainability efforts.
Founder and managing director of Grill'd, Simon Crowe, says data over the past five years shows a large increase in the sale of meat-free burgers, particularly among younger people.
"The biggest increase we've seen is in the number of meat-eaters who are now choosing plant-based options, especially in the under-30s age group," he said.
"Whether it's for health reasons, animal rights or climate change; the demand is very real."
The company's research shows that two-thirds of Australians aged 18-29 eat meat-free meals - compared with half of those aged 50-65.
Grill'd hopes that by 2020 it will reach the milestone of having half of its menu plant-based.
Meat Free Monday will run for 24 hours at all stores nationally on Monday, April 15.