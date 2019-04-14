Menu
Alice Cloake and Ashley Urquhart give Teddy the day off as they tuck into vegie burgers. Picture: Sarah Matray
News

Why Grill’d is giving meat burgers the chop

by Grace McKinnon
14th Apr 2019 7:08 PM
Don't go into Grill'd tomorrow expecting your usual burger - because it won't be there.

Meat Free Monday at Grill'd is on, and the menu at its 137 restaurants nationwide will be meat-free as the burger chain encourages Australians to substitute plant-based protein for meat.

The meat-free initiative will introduce four new menu items using Beyond Meat burger patties that taste like beef but are made of pea protein.

A US-based company which counts Leonardo DiCaprio and Bill Gates as investors, Beyond Meat's patties use alternatives to replicate the taste and texture of a traditional beef burger, which have been praised by the UN for its sustainability efforts.

 

Grill’s vegan cheeseburger.
The patties are made of pea protein.
Founder and managing director of Grill'd, Simon Crowe, says data over the past five years shows a large increase in the sale of meat-free burgers, particularly among younger people.

"The biggest increase we've seen is in the number of meat-eaters who are now choosing plant-based options, especially in the under-30s age group," he said.

"Whether it's for health reasons, animal rights or climate change; the demand is very real."

The company's research shows that two-thirds of Australians aged 18-29 eat meat-free meals - compared with half of those aged 50-65.

Grill'd hopes that by 2020 it will reach the milestone of having half of its menu plant-based.

Meat Free Monday will run for 24 hours at all stores nationally on Monday, April 15.

