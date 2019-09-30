Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Grim discovery three days after fatal crash

by Sarah Matthews
30th Sep 2019 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been found dead in his car several days after crashing into a gully in Far North Queensland.

According to police, the 47-year-old Cooktown man had been driving from Cooktown to Cairns in the early hours of Thursday morning when his car left the road on a bend and crashed into a gully.

He was found by a member of the public around 2km south of the Byrestown Range rest area on Sunday afternoon, three days after the crash.

Preliminary investigations suggest the 47-year-old died as a result of injuries from the crash.

cooktown fatal crash

Top Stories

    Gallery: Big changes for the Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon Gallery: Big changes for the Bruce Hwy

    News THE $157m Rockhampton northern access upgrade is taking shape with Bruce Highway traffic set to move to a new bridge in coming months. See the latest pictures of...

    Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

    premium_icon Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

    News Central Queensland is in for a downpour, with up to 30mm of rain forecast for this...

    $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    premium_icon $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    News Federal Government announces $1.9m feasibility study for CQ project.

    Rocky’s house market makes its move

    premium_icon Rocky’s house market makes its move

    News Rockhampton’s improved property market performance in the June quarter was the...