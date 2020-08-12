Grim future ahead for abandoned Zilzie Bay Resort

MORE THAN two years after the Zilzie Bay Resort was sold to a Chinese company, not much has changed.

The Keppel Cove tourism and residential development previously owned by Chris and Rita Dadson was sold to Ding Zuo Hong in early to mid-2018.

The abandoned resort and golf course sits on 41.8 hectares and was sold for a reported $6.9 million, to the company registered at M & S International Investment Pty Ltd, known at the Yuexing Group.

Interpreter is Dustin Yuan, Knight Frank Principal Pat O’Driscoll, Mr Ding Zuo Yong (Managing President Yuexing Group), a member of the Yuexing Group and Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll.

A further 12.5 hectares of land on Monaco Dr, Zilzie was sold to the Chinese company on the same date for a reported $1.1 million.

The new owners appointed Place Design Group as their principal design company for a redevelopment, which was reported in March 2019.

The project scope was to include world-class accommodation and tourism facilities, lakes and water features, retail and restaurant facilities.

There was also mention of ocean access to Great Keppel Island from Coorooman Creek.

Zilzie Bay Resort as it sat abandoned in 2018.

The Morning Bulletin approached Place Design Group this week for an update on the project.

Their response detailed the Zilzie Bay Resort Master Plan is now on hold for the “unforeseeable future”.

Due to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 and the travel restrictions, there has been no progress on the project at all and no timeframes can be established at this stage.

HISTORY

Zilzie Bay Great Barrier Reef Resort managing director Chris Dadson at the site of a new home being built in an estate. Photo Nikita Watts

Mr Dadson, a British earthmover and developer, moved to the Capricorn Coast in 1989 and saw potential for a township at Zilzie Bay.

His vision was for a mini city on the beachfront land on Svendsen Rd.

The Keppel Cove, known as the Great Barrier Reef Resort, had an 18-hole golf course with a $12 million clubhouse, conference and wedding facilities, lakes system and residential allotments.

Director Chris Dadson with the new synthetic turf that will make up the new golf course in 2006. Pic Peter Wallis

The golf course was the worlds largest synthetic golf course when it was developed in 2006.

It closed in 2013 and reopened again in 2014 before closing again a short time later.

RELATED:

Zilzie resort to be one of CQ’s biggest tourism developments

Chinese investor buys major Capricorn Coast resort

Dadson’s Zilzie development dreams passed on

‘Something very exciting coming’ to closed Cap Coast resort