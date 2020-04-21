Menu
Capricorn Animal Aid volunteer Kirsten Vella.
Grim outlook for pound pooches without community’s help

Darryn Nufer
21st Apr 2020 10:56 AM

A CALL has been put out to the community to rally behind Capricorn Animal Aid after COVID-19 forced the closure of most of the organisation’s fundraising activities.  

Capricorn Animal Aid president Debbie Orr said the volunteer-run organisation had been unable to carry out its weekly bingo, monthly sausage sizzle and raffles due to coronavirus restrictions.

Furthermore, major fundraisers including the annual ball and cent sale in August were also in doubt. 

Ms Orr said the money raised from those fundraisers went towards covering the vet bills of the cats and dogs CAA rescued from the pound. 

“Without that income, we will have to severely restrict the number of animals we rescue,”  she said. 

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke urged Central Queenslanders to support the organisation however they could. 

“I know many people are doing it very tough right now but if you’re in a position where you are able to help with even a small donation, I know it will be put to good use,” he said. 

“No one likes seeing these animals abandoned to their fate.” 

Ms Orr said people could help by making a donation or sponsoring an animal ($100 per cat and $150 per dog) via either the PayPal link on CAA’s website (www.capricornanimalaid.org.au) or bank transfer. 

The organisation is also seeking donations of pet food, which can be made via CAA-branded bins located outside local supermarkets, and is happy to pick up donations of cans and bottles to cash in via the Queensland Government’s Containers for Change scheme. 

“Every bit helps,” Ms Orr said.  

Donation bins are located at Petstock, Drakes Glenmore, IGA Dean Street, Gracemere Shopping Centre, Keppel Bay Plaza, Coles Stockland and Coles City Centre Plaza. 

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

