Grim search as one dead, two missing after massive house fire

A person is dead and two are feared missing after a ferocious blaze destroyed a share house north of Brisbane.

A major investigation centre was established at Caboolture Police Station last night to co-ordinate investigations into how many people lived in the house at Kilcoy, 100km northwest of Brisbane, that was engulfed in flames.

The two storey timber Queenslander-style house on Golf Links Drive is believed to be home to several locals, some of whom work at the nearby abattoir.

It is unknown how many were inside at the time.

The scene of a massive house fire at Kilcoy. Picture: Channel 7

Several firefighting crews, paramedics and police rushed to the fire about 2.15pm, working for hours to extinguish the flames.

Police confirmed a person had died and a body had been recovered.

The age and gender of the victim was not known.

At least one person was unaccounted for last night and at least one other may also be missing.

Officers were unable to enter the house last night, with the scene deemed too dangerous.

The gutted home smouldered into the night, with part of the cul-de-sac still cordoned off. Police said they would guard the scene until first light, when forensic officers would begin the delicate operation of searching through the wreckage of the collapsed home.

It is believed a dog, a staffy named Odin, also perished in the blaze.

The house fire at Golf Links Dr at Kilcoy. Picture: Channel 7

One patient was looked over by paramedics at the scene, but declined transport to hospital.

Neighbouring homes suffered minor damage, with locals springing into action with hoses before 12 fire crews responded to the call-out.

Local Greg Smith said he was at home when the house next door caught fire.

"I heard the bang and I saw it go up in flames," Mr Smith said.

"Our mates came over to help save our property."

Emergency services remained at the scene of the deadly fire last night. Picture: David Clark

Mr Smith said his home in the usually quiet cul-de-sac seemed to only have minor damage.

He said the neighbours on the other side of the destroyed house were also accounted for.

"Their home just seems to have some window and smoke damage," he said.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information if urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1880 333 000.

