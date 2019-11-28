Grim summer outlook for Central Queensland

The Bureau of Meteorology have released its 2019/20 Summer Outlook and forecasts for Central Queensland are grim.

For Rockhampton, there is only a 30 per cent chance of Rockhampton reaching the 89mm median rainfall for December.

Heading west, the prospects worsen with Emerald looking at a slim 20 per cent chance of reaching its median of 86mm.

BOM rainfall data for December

The Capricorn Coast shares Rockhampton's chanced but its median is much higher at 126mm.

January is also not expected to offer much respite with much of central Queensland eyeing off between 20 and 40 per cent chance of reaching the medians of past years.

The data also showed that, Temperature wise, the entire Capricornia region will have an 80 per cent chance of exceeding the median maximum in December.

BOM temperature data for December

Bureau of Meteorology's head of long-range forecasts Dr Andrew Watkins warned of a "very warm and very dry" summer for the entire state.

He attributed the weather to 'Positive IOD' coming from cooler ocean temperatures off Indonesia which restricts moisture coming into eastern Australia.

The IOD also creates higher pressure keeping clouds away and temperatures warmer.

Looking back at spring, Dr Watkins expects it to fall in to the top five driest Springs on record for Queensland.

He observed that Spring had been "generally warm and dry" but the nights had been slightly cooler than usual.