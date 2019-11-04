Grim warning despite record rain in drought communities

Some drought-stricken NSW communites received more rain in the last 36 hours than they have in the past eight years but it won't be enough, farmers have warned.

A slow-moving storm cell dumped an average 25mm-50mm of rain across parts of NSW's central west and north west on Sunday, sparking jubilant celebrations from farmers across the state.

Bourke received some of the heaviest falls, enjoying a huge 90mm.

38 mils of beautiful rain today at our farm near Tottenham, central NSW.... it’s not drought breaking but it’s a start... and I have one very happy farmer!! ☔️☔️😂 Posted by Tracy Bennett on Sunday, 3 November 2019

Dubbo, Griffith, Brewarrina and Broken Hill also received decent falls and while the rain was welcome relief to our struggling farmers more is needed.

Unfortunately, the system which delivered the rain is weakening and regional NSW is unlikely to see more rain.

At Goodwood Station near White Cliffs in the state's north west, between 13mm and 25mm of rain fell in a torrential downpour on Sunday morning.

Keeley, 10, and brother Clancy Turner, 8, play in a flooded gully on Sunday after rain fell at their home Goodwood Station near White Cliffs in the state’s central west. Picture: Tahlia Stehbens

But station owner Louise Turner said the weekend's weather would mean nothing unless it was followed by more rain in the next three to four weeks.

"It was torrential, but it was not a lot of rain," she said.

"You could see it and you could hear it, it was very big and very black, you could hear the thunder and lightning, it was a great sight to see."

The 36,000ha farm usually has about 8000 sheep but they have destocked because of the drought to about 2000.

"Even though we've got rain, we will still have to sell sheep," Mrs Turner said.

Despite the grim warning that more rain will be needed regional communities couldn't contain their excitement during yesterday's falls.

Covered in mud (and loving it): Keeley 10, and brother Clancy Turner, 8, play in the run off. Picture: Tahlia Stehbens

Mrs Turner's own children Keeley, 10, and Clancy, 8 used a gully which runs into one of the property's dams to make a waterslide.

"Where the water collects and goes into the gully and into the dam, they were using that as a water slide," she said.

One farmer in Tottenham in central NSW stripped to just his undies and Akubra to soak in the rare deluge.