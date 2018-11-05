Menu
RISKY BUSINESS, KING VALLEY, 2018.
Food & Entertainment

Gris versus grigio - what is the difference?

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
5th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

Pinot gris and pinot grigio. Same grape (French versus Italian words for 'grey'). It isn't actually grey, more a dusky pink. Wines made in the grigio style usually keep grape juice and skins separate resulting in a clear, crisp white wine while those in the gris style often give the juice some contact with the skins resulting in deeper colour, texture and flavour. Here are three pinot gris from across the spectrum.

RISKY BUSINESS, KING VALLEY, 2018

Nudges grigio territory to look at yet carries gris textural weight on the palate. Filled with pear, apple and rich white stonefruit flavours before a zesty finish. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 12.5%

 

TAHBILK, NAGAMBIE, 2018.
TAHBILK, NAGAMBIE, 2018

Only the second release of this label from the historic winery. A faint bronze colour and aromas of musk, peach and pear. Flavours of citrus and peach with a waxy mouth coating texture. Rating: 8/10 RRP: $21.50 Alc: 13%

 

RAIDIS ESTATE, CHEEKY GOAT, COONAWARRA, 2018
Top Gold Medal Winner at the recent Royal Melbourne Wine Awards. Dusky peach colour from extended juice/skin contact. Perfumed, serious with pomegranate, orange citrus, musk, brown pear and a long, savoury yet crisp finish. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $24 Alc: 13.5%

vinonotebook.com

king valley nagambie pinot grigio pinot gris raidis estate regan drew wine words
