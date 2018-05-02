'Grit your teeth' to win up to $15k in Vida Fit Super Series

IT's going to be a "pretty hectic” night as the region's top athletes go head to head in a test of "grit-your-teeth” fitness and ability.

Rockhampton gym, Vida Fit, is kicking off round one of its annual Super Series tomorrow with 70 teams from across Central Queensland competing over five rounds for a bevvy of prizes and cash totalling $15,000.

On the first Friday of every month, they will pair up in same-sex teams in five different rounds of workouts and Vida Fit owner, Dan Withers, said the opening workout, which has just been released to the teams, will be "very much an all-rounder”.

"The movements in this will be fairly inclusive and we will notice the team that works well together,” Withers said.

"There's a second piece to it which is a gymnastics movement which is very hard.

"Whoever can grit their teeth and accumulate a fast team and the most reps will have a nice start in the series.

"There are terrific athletes coming from all over the region: some from Emerald and Yeppoon, and there are some really fantastic athletes on show in the advanced divisions.”

Each round will have three categories: beginner, intermediate and advanced, and the beginner workout will kick off at 6pm.

The advanced workout is expected to end at 9pm at the latest.

Vida Fit owner Dan Withers. Allan Reinikka ROK020518avida3

"The teams will contest five rounds and at the end of each night, prizes will be given out for that particular heat and round,” Withers said.

"There will be first, second and third prizes after each round.

"After the fifth round, we will present the overall series winner.

"We have good sponsors in Intersport Rockhampton and Ray White Rockhampton who have been amazing and were wanting to give the community something to get behind.”

Withers said this Friday will be "pretty hectic” and will showcase the fitness and ability of the region's "top athletes”.

For now, the teams will be studying the workout and "talking tactics”.

"They'll have a chance to get their heads around the movements and the dynamic of the workout and the transition times and strategy around it, rather than it just being sprung on them,” Withers said.

"For the series, we've got some cool stuff planned in the way of workouts.

"The goal is to test every dimension of their physical and mental fitness because we'll be throwing curveballs in the workout and they need to take what they're given and produce great results.”

This year is Vida Fit's fifth year of business, after it began as a three-member start-up in Withers' rumpus room.

"It exploded quickly,” Withers said.

"It's been incredible in terms of the journey and growth and what we've build as a community.

"The Super Series is driven by charity and contribution. At the end of the series we will write a cheque to a charity.

"In the kids' workout we'll run on the night as well, we will donate 50 cents to a charity for every burpee.

"The proceeds of the night will go to charity. We want to make sure we contribute to the wider community, help as much as we can and encourage people to come down and have fun.”

The Super Series will be a free event open to the public.

Entertainment, food vendors, a jumping castle and face painting will be available for attendees.