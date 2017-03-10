Grocery giant scopes out two Rocky sites for expansion

GROCERY GIANT: Coles are looking to expand their footprint in Rockhampton. Pictured are Lakes Creek's Debra Webber and her grandsons, left, Cooper Fox (4) and Will Fox (6) buy their dinner for the night at Coles Supermarket in south Rockhampton.

TWO new Coles centres could be on the cards for Rockhampton as the grocery giant looks to expand its local footprint.

The Morning Bulletin believes the supermarket chain are scoping out two sites, though their locations are unknown.

It comes as independent property valuers Herron Todd White report "major retailers and supermarket chains continue to search for key sites in Rockhampton for possible expansion”.

Coles has shown interest in Rocky property in the past, namely at the former WIN Television site on Dean St in 2014.

Parmac Property Group agreed to terms with WIN TV to purchase the site in 2014, with plans to transform it into a neighbourhood shopping complex including a Coles supermarket, a bakery and newsagency.

The development never got off the ground.

When questioned yesterday about the location of sites, format of the stores, job opportunities and timelines should two new shops come to town, a Coles spokeswoman gave little away.

"We are committed to serving local customers at Rockhampton and are continually looking at ways we can meet the needs of the community,” she said.

Coles also had previously their sights set on the vacant block next to Fantastic Furniture on Gladstone Rd, though German chain Aldi has since secured the block for one of two local stores.

ALDI Property director Brendan Geary, Mayor Strelow and Cr Ellen Smith announce new Rockhampton ALDI stores last month. Rockhampton Regional Council

Aldi has also lodged a development application to open up shop on Rockhampton's north side at 341 Yaamba Road, Park Avenue.

The development plans for the site also include lifestyle retailer Anaconda, a service station and two other tenancies.

Stockland shopping centre, which houses both Coles and Woolworths, has submitted an objection to Aldi's application.

PARKHURST: Alita Flannery with her children Mikayla and Zak at the opening of Woolworths in the Parkhurst Town Centre in November last year. Amber Hooker

Rival supermarket chain Woolworths recently opened its third Rockhampton store in the Parkhurst Town Centre, which opened in November last year.

Coles currently has two stores in town; one in Stockland, the other in City Centre plaza.

Herron Todd White's March month in review notes while "independent local retailers appear to be bearing the brunt of local economic conditions”, interest from major retailers provides a positive outlook for 2017.

While investors remain active for retail properties in the region, HTW note the sensitive nature of rentals.

"We consider it likely that in 2017, the retail market in Rockhampton will continue in line with activity seen throughout 2016,” the report states.

"While we anticipate that general real estate markets may improve in 2017, there is likely to be continued downward pressure on retail rentals and a strong presence of incentives given the current high vacancies in this sector in Rockhampton.

"In spite of this, well anchored centres with good access and exposure are anticipated to hold their rental values.”