Grocery thief punches supermarket manager in face

A WOMAN who tried to steal more than $300 in groceries punched the shop manager when confronted at Stockland Rockhampton.

Katie Kristine Croxon, 41, pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of stealing and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Croxon entered the Coles supermarket at Stockland Rockhampton at 8.30pm on June 12 and filled a trolley with $322.90 of groceries.

She said Croxon exited the store without attempting to pay.

Ms King said the manager raced out of the store and confronted the defendant, placing her hands on the front of the trolley and asked to see a receipt for the items.

Instead, Croxon struck the victim in the face causing her lip to split.

She left without the groceries.

Police located her at a residence at The Range.

Ms King said Croxon’s criminal record contained many entries.

Defence lawyer David Mills said his client was a resident of a community unit of mental health and had a support worker with her in court.

He said she was diagnosed with having a personality disorder.

“My client doesn’t have a clear recollection,” Mr Mill said.

He said when she was under stress, she had memory issues.

Croxon was ordered to 12 months probation and a conviction was recorded.