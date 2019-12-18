Groom beaten to death at his wedding reception

Joe Melgoza was murdered on his wedding day. Picture: Facebook

Joe Melgoza was murdered on his wedding day. Picture: Facebook

A US man has been brutally murdered on his own wedding day just hours after saying "I do".

Joe Melgoza, 30, was celebrating one of the most important days of his life at a relative's house when two brothers allegedly turned up uninvited and attacked him.

The groom, from Chino in California who has been described as a "loving" family man, suffered from trauma to his head and later died.

Tragedy struck at about 2.20am on Sunday when police were called following reports of a fight breaking out, according to KTLA.

When officers first arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd of partygoers, among them two victims with minor injuries.

Joe Melgoza was celebrating his wedding day when tragedy struck. Picture: Facebook

However, witnesses told police another victim was involved in the incident, but he "was missing".

After conducting a brief search, officers found Mr Melgoza and tried to save him. He was transported to Chino Valley Medical Centre but died due to the severity of his injuries, according to a police statement.

Following Mr Melgoza's death, detectives served a search warrant at a Chino home where they arrested two men - Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez, 28 and his 19-year-old brother Josue Daniel Castaneda Ramirez.

The Ramirez brothers were held without bail and were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to reports.

Sgt Dustin Tomicic told KTLA the brothers weren't invited to the backyard party but showed up anyway.

It is not immediately clear of the trio's relationship or if Mr Melgoza knew the suspects prior to the attack.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Rony Castaneda Ramirez (28) and his brother Josue Castaneda Ramirez. Pictures: Chino Police Department.

'TAKEN FROM US IN A TRAGIC AND HORRIFIC WAY'

Mr Melgoza's cousin Alice Alvarez has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his funeral costs.

She said the family were having a hard time processing the "horrific" act, describing Mr Melgoza as a "loving" family man.

"He always had a way to make you smile. He was there for you at anytime to give a helping hand," Ms Alvarez wrote.

"He was taken from us in such a tragic and horrific way. He leaves behind his daughter Lilly who will be in good hands with Joe's family."

It is unclear whether Mr Melgoza knew the two suspects. Picture: KTLA5

So far $US14,000 ($A20,000) has been raised, which will also go towards supporting his new wife and little girl.

"Isela, Joe's mum is devastated, heartbroken and is having a hard time processing it all. The two criminals that did this horrible act have been arrested and are in custody," Ms Alvarez wrote.

"Justice will be served!!! Please keep the family in your prayers and every little bit helps with donations."