The Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry is seeking information from the public about the explosion which injured five workers at the Anglo American Grosvenor Mine on 6 May. Photo: Josh Woning
Business

Grosvenor Mine explosion probe reaches next stage

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
19th Jun 2020 5:15 PM
AN INVESTIGATION into an underground mine explosion in Moranbah is calling for public input.

The Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry is seeking information from the public about the explosion which injured five workers at the Anglo American Grosvenor Mine on May 6.

The inquiry will examine the safety records of the mine, as well as Grasstree Mine, Moranbah North Mine and Oaky North Mine after 40 high potential incidents involving dangerous levels of methane during longwall operations since July 2019, chairman Terry Martin said.

The retired Queensland district court judge said the inquiry had reached the phase where members of the public could participate and provide information.

"It is important all interested parties have the opportunity to participate and provide information, and that new information is investigated," he said.

"I encourage anyone with information relevant to the board's investigation to come forward."

Guides on how to submit, including how to apply for confidentiality, were available on the board's website, Mr Martin said.

He said public hearings would be held soon.

Submissions remain open until Friday July 17, with a report due for August 31.

For more information visit www.coalminesinquiry.qld.gov.au

Submissions can be emailed to the executive director at info@coalminesinquiry.qld.gov.au, or sent to Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry, PO Box 15216, City East, Queensland 4002.

anglo american grasstree mine grosvenor mine explosion mine safety moranbah moranbah mine explosion moranbah miners moranbah north mine oaky north mine queensland coal mining board of inquiry
