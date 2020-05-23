Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The four men who were critically injured in an underground explosion are in recovery at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. Picture: Josh Woning
The four men who were critically injured in an underground explosion are in recovery at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. Picture: Josh Woning
News

Moranbah mine blast survivors in a stable condition

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
23rd May 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL MINERS injured in the Grosvenor Mine blast are now in a stable condition.

The four men who were critically injured in an underground explosion are in recovery at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A hospital spokesman the four men were in a stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

The miners, aged in their 40s and 50s, were seriously burnt in the explosion at Anglo American's Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah, southwest of Mackay on Wednesday May 6.

Inside Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine near Moranbah, the scene of a major explosion on Wednesday May 6. Picture: Youtube
Inside Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine near Moranbah, the scene of a major explosion on Wednesday May 6. Picture: Youtube

Read more:

Their injuries were so serious, they had to be flown in separate aircraft to Brisbane with doctors and nurses treating them on board.

 

 

Moranbah father Turi Wiki was injured in the underground explosion at Grosvenor Mine on May 6.
Moranbah father Turi Wiki was injured in the underground explosion at Grosvenor Mine on May 6.

Earlier this week Moranbah miner Turi Wiki, the first of the five miners to be released from hospital, said he and his fellow miners were going through an extremely "traumatic time".

"While I am out of hospital, I know the road to recovery is going to be a long one," he said.

A GoFundMe for the injured workers has raised over $200,000.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

More Stories

anglo american brisbane gofundme campaign grosvenor mine grosvenor mine explosion moranbah moranbah mine explosion qas. queensland ambulance service royal brisbane and women's hospital turi wiki
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 nurse says she's been 'hung out to dry'

        premium_icon COVID-19 nurse says she's been 'hung out to dry'

        Health The Rockhampton health worker at the centre of a widening political slanging match now has her say – and puts forward shocking allegations of her own.

        EXCLUSIVE: Rocky zoo to welcome mob of new African animals

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Rocky zoo to welcome mob of new African animals

        Pets & Animals Tenders have gone out to build the new enclosure which will house Rockhampton Zoo’s...

        Popular nursery to make way for Ring Road project

        premium_icon Popular nursery to make way for Ring Road project

        News Dan and Ann Oram are victims of progress.

        New strike teams to target ‘hard core’ crime in Rockhampton

        premium_icon New strike teams to target ‘hard core’ crime in Rockhampton

        Crime Major crackdown on juvenile offenders includes special squads in unmarked cars...