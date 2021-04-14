Ground breaks on new unit development at Yeppoon

Plans for the units at 18 Arthur St, Yeppoon, by Stroud Homes.

Plans for the units at 18 Arthur St, Yeppoon, by Stroud Homes.

Construction of a new unit block has begun at a Yeppoon site.

Yeppoon developer Gladstone Holmes has partnered with Stroud Homes Rockhampton Yeppoon for the planning of the four-unit development at 18 Arthur Street.

The 812 sqm block was subdivided in 2014 and was previously owned by the now liquidated JM Kelly group and was sold for $160,000 in November 2020.

The proposal was approved by Livingstone Shire Council on April 1.

Floor plan of the Arthur St units.

The development will feature two separate two-storey buildings with two units per building.

The floor plans features living areas on the ground floor and bedrooms on the top level.

The units would be accessed via John Street.

Mr Holmes plans to build the development in two stages and groundwork on the first stage has already begun with pipework, communications and plumbing.

18 Arthur St sold for $160,000 in December 2020.

Hoping to live in a unit himself, the other unit will go on the market for $475,000.

“It’s in a good part of town, you can just walk everywhere,” he said.

The commencement of the second stage will depend on the reaction and interest from the first stage and sale of the first unit.